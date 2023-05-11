Disney+ and Hulu content to be combined into one app

You'll soon be able to watch Hulu and Disney+ movies and shows on the same app.

WASHINGTON — The Walt Disney Co. announced it is planning to combine Disney+ and Hulu into one app.

CEO Bob Iger shared the details Wednesday during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

He explained that the "one app experience" will roll out by the end of 2023 and feature Hulu content in Disney+.

Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will continue to be offered as standalone options, he said. For those who already pay for a Disney bundle, the new app will get rid of the need to switch between different apps.

"This is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience," Iger said.

Disney+ is also planning to raise the price of its ad-free tier later this year “to better reflect the value of our content offerings,” he said.

The Disney+ ad-free tier currently costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year. A bundle featuring Disney+ and Hulu with ads currently costs $9.99 a month.

Iger, who returned in November to take over the CEO post from Bob Chapek, has been working over the past six months to turn around Disney's streaming business while simultaneously making sure that the financial might coming from its theme parks doesn't waver.

Disney's streaming strategy seems to be following the same path as Warner Bros. Discovery, which will soon be replacing the company’s existing HBO Max app with a service that combines HBO programming and content currently found on its Discovery Plus app.