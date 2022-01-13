'My baby. My baby': Dog rescued from wreckage of collapsed Magnolia house 6 days later

A couple escaped on Jan. 7 after the house partially collapsed following a landslide. One of the couple's dogs was missing and presumed dead until Friday.

SEATTLE — A black lab was rescued Thursday from a house that collapsed in a landslide in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood last week.

"My baby. My baby," Didi Fritts, one of the owners, exclaimed when a person emerged from the house carrying the dog.

Vets on scene were examining the dog, who seemed alert and wagged her tail when she saw her owner. Seattle Fire described the dog's condition as stable.

Seattle Fire tweeted that the owner reported possibly hearing a dog inside the home, and once on scene crews also heard a dog.

Neighbors say they had been listening each day since the landslide, just in case they heard something-- and Thursday, they did.

"We [heard] a little cry this morning, and then didn't hear anything when the fire department was here with the chainsaws," said family friend and neighbor Remy Olivier. "We took apart the entire floor, pulled her out and she had just enough room to survive so she wasn't crushed...I guess she was surviving on rain water the past couple days."

Fire crews at the house located at 2400 Perkins Lane W cut through walls and flooring in their search.

"Because of the landslide that happened last week it is not safe to enter the home so we are exercising extreme caution with our crews," said Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo.

On Jan. 7, a landslide caused the house to partially collapse, leaving James Fritts trapped inside, while his wife Didi was able to crawl to safety.

James said one of their dogs died in the collapse, while the other was unaccounted for but presumed dead at the time. Family said they had been coming by the house hoping to hear the missing dog, Sammy, but didn't have much hope.

Earlier this week, the couple described surviving the ordeal.

On Thursday, crews were seen reinforcing the structure and removing debris as they tried to search inside.

