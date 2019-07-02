WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is attending the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

The annual gathering has brought together members of the president's Cabinet and members of Congress, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Among those delivering readings on Thursday was the Most Rev. Michael Curry, who made headlines around the world with his stirring sermon about the power of love at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Guatemala's ambassador to the U.S., Manuel Espina, offered prayers for Trump, saying: "We pray that you'll give him the wisdom and the knowledge to lead this country under your principles and guidance."

And Dr. Lance Plyler of the Samaritan's Purse evangelical Christian organization argued that, regardless of skin color, language, religion or country of residence, "We are all equal in the eyes of God" and "all neighbors."