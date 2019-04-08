EL PASO, Texas — A donation page has been created to support the victims of the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on August 3.

The El Paso Victims Relief Fund is the only official donation page, according to the El Paso Police Department. The page was established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, which supports nonprofit organizations and charitable causes in the region.

A statement on their website reads as follows:

"We are deeply saddened by today’s tragic events and want to do all we can to work in solidarity with our community to support the victims and families of this needless violence. To this end, we have established the El Paso Victims Relief Fund in the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to accept monetary donations to support victims and their families. We appreciate your generosity in this moment of profound tragedy and sadness. The Boards and Staff of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar. Click here to donate."

Twenty people were killed and 26 injured in the shooting, which Gov. Greg Abbott called one of the deadliest days in Texas history. One suspect, a 21-year-old man from a Dallas suburb, is in custody.

There were as many as 3,000 shoppers and 100 employees in the Walmart at the time of the shooting, which happened during back-to-school shopping season.

