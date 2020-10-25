Thief steals roadside egg stand

"We don't make a lot of money. It's $3 a dozen eggs and it's just for fun it gives us something to do."

A Rhode Island community is rallying around Guy Daniels after a thief took off with his roadside egg stand.

The stand was set up in front of his driveway.

It's an "on your honor" system. People can leave their money, make change, and take the eggs home.

"We don't make a lot of money. It's $3 a dozen eggs and it's just for fun it gives us something to do," Daniels says.

When Daniels went outside Wednesday morning, he said everything was gone.

"The refrigerator, the money, the eggs: gone, stolen," he says. "That was really cold-hearted, I would've given it to them if they asked for it if they knocked on my door."

Daniels said before driving to work he posted in his local Facebook group with his frustration to let people know his egg stand wouldn't be open until further notice.

The post read, "I have been selling eggs on 263 Old Baptist Rd for almost 2 weeks. We have a black Haire mini fridge on a table with eggs and money in it so people can make change. I got up this morning and fridge, eggs, and money have all been stolen. Really? Did you need it so bad you had to steal from us? I can't afford to buy another fridge so I'll try using a cooler. What a discouraging way to start the day."

"It was the dark-heartedness that really bummed us out but the response we got blew us out of the water," said Daniels. "What a wonderful community North Kingstown is."

Within minutes, hundreds began reaching out to him. One of those people was Deb Lynn from neighboring Exeter.

"I thought, that's terrible, in these trying times somebody is trying to sell eggs to make a little bit of money," said Lynn. "I had an extra minifridge, so I posted on there I have an extra one I had one I can drop it off at your house after work."

Lynn did just that, and dropped off her donation without having ever met Daniels.

People online saw her offer to do so and offered her money, but she declined.

"When this guy needs the fridge. I'm like good karma, what goes around comes around," she said. "I don't need money that bad I give things away all the time, I'm a giver."

"That was really wonderful and generous of her and we appreciate her," said Daniels.

Another man did the same. He dropped off a second mini fridge.

"It was just so kind and other people even offered and I would tell them I already received one," said Daniels. "We had people offering to support us and buy eggs, we didn't expect it, it was wonderful."

"It makes you want to give, it makes you want to pass it on, pay it forward. We're thankful to be here and we will do our best to support the town, and it's wonderful to know that the town supported us that fast and that generous," added Daniels.