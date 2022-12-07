FULL LIST: The winners and nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Winners in 25 categories including best drama and comedy series will be announced during Monday's Emmy Awards broadcast.

LOS ANGELES — History could be made at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Succession” heads into Monday night's ceremony with a leading 25 Emmy nominations, but has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor.

Netflix's “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids. HBO's “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and six other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. If "Squid Game" pulls off the surprise win, it would be the first non-English language drama series to win an Emmy.

“Ted Lasso” is the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy.

Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy “The White Lotus,” which also received 20 nominations; the comedies “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama “Euphoria.” Its star, Zendaya, was crowned best actress in 2020 and is nominated again.

ABC’s acclaimed newcomer “Abbott Elementary” could become the first broadcast show to win the best comedy award since the network’s “Modern Family” in 2014.

List of winners and nominees for 74th Emmy Awards

Comedy Series:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows.”

Actor, Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Actress, Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Drama Series:

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets.”

Actor, Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

Actress, Drama Series:

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Limited or Anthology Series:

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“The White Lotus”

“Pam & Tommy.”

Variety Talk Series:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “MAID”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series:

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series:

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn. “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus,”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick.”

Television Movie:

WINNER: “Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series:

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

WINNER: Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series:

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso.”

Structured Reality Program:

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Love is Blind”

WINNER: “Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank.”

Unstructured Reality Program:

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

WINNER: “Love on the Spectrum”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”

“Selling Sunset.”

Reality or Competition Program:

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice.”

Variety Sketch Show:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live.”

