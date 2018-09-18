Are you ready for the one night of the year where you get to celebrate dragons, dystopian handmaids and Russian spies?

Honoring the best programming of cable, network and streaming TV, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Monday and is hosted by "Saturday Night Live" stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown:

8:57: The "Black Mirror" episode "USS Callister" wins for best limited series writing. "What a delightful but horrifying out-of-body experience," quips writer/creator Charlie Brooker, who feels it necessary to thanks his young kids even though "it turns out they're not really into 'Black Mirror.' "

8:53: And just like that, "Godless" snags a second limited serietrophy as Jeff Daniels conquers the supporting actor field. He thanks his horse Apollo: "He was Jeff Bridges' horse on 'True Grit' and I feel he was making unfair comparisons." (Daniels was thrown off thrice, breaking his left wrist one time.)

8:48: Netflix gets on the board with Merritt Wever winning supporting actress in a limited series for "Godless." "I hope you don’t mistake my fear for a lack of gratitude," says a clearly shaken Wever. "I’m still shocked you made space for me and a space for Mary Agnes."

8:40: Bill Hader is victorious! He wins lead actor in a comedy for "Barry," admitting that "I didn't think this was going to happen."

8:36: And the “Maisel” massacre continues, with No. 4 going to star Rachel Brosnahan for lead actress in a comedy. Her show's "about a woman finding her voice anew and it’s something that's happening across the country right now," she says, asking folks to vote.

8:29: Let's make that three for "Maisel," as Amy Sherman-Palladino snags best directing, too. "My panic room's going to be so pretty!"

8:27: "Maisel" takes a second award quickly, with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino winning for best comedy writing and having some issues getting on stage. "Whoever put that carpet down hates women. Time's up!" she jokes.

8:24: Alex Borstein from Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” takes supporting actress in a comedy and thanks her boss Amy Sherman-Palladino: “I love you and I hate you.”

8:15: "Happy Days" icon Henry Winkler wins the first award of the night: supporting actor in a comedy for HBO's "Barry." "I only have 30 seconds but I wrote this 40 years ago," Winkler says of his acceptance speech, which ended with a shoutout to his kids: "You can go to bed now. Daddy won!"

8:06: Hosts Jost and Che arrive, and Jost gets in the first zinger, about the alcohol flowing at the event: "The one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function." Che title-drops "Black-ish" and quips "that's how I'm supposed to act tonight," before joking that "Handmaid's Tale" is "'Roots' for white women." Jost mentions that Netflix has "700 shows" now and laments the streaming service didn't pick up his pitch: "It's like being turned down for a CVS rewards card." Jost also tosses out an idea for an all-white reboot of "Atlanta": "15 Miles Outside of Atlanta."

8:00: “SNL’s” Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson come out to celebrate the diversity. “One step closer to a black Sheldon,” Thompson said. They then launch into a number called “We Solved It.” Sandra Oh chimes in, “It’s an honor just to be Asian,” and then other stars get involved including Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell and Ricky Martin, who steals the performance with one line: “You haven’t solved it: This song is too white.” At least until John Legend comes out to croon at the end.

