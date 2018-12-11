Well, it happened again...Facebook went down and everyone on the internet freaked out.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern time folks started reporting they were getting an error message on the social networking site that explained "something went wrong." The outage appeared to last for about 30 minutes.

During that time naturally everyone turned to Twitter where the hashtag #FacebookDown became a great place to commiserate together and share some fun while waiting for Facebook's inevitable return.

Here are some of the top tweets about the Facebook outage that everyone can relate to:

Robert Acosta was one of the many people turning to Twitter for confirmation that Facebook was down.

When you come to Twitter to check if #Facebook is down. pic.twitter.com/2BXQDryTXj — Roberto Acosta (@racostaJourno) November 12, 2018

As did many other Twitter users...

Be honest, who came to Twitter to search the #FacebookDown



I'll get us started... pic.twitter.com/luN9FWaJfK — James Copeland (@james_copeland) November 12, 2018

Dictionary.com used the opportunity for a creative twist on the definition of Twitter.

Wired figured out the boost in Twitter attention could be a way to drum up some story ideas.

Oh hello everyone who is on Twitter because Facebook is down. Since we all have some free time, what are some good tech or science stories you're reading right now? #Facebookdown — WIRED (@WIRED) November 12, 2018

And it wouldn't be a Facebook outage without some quality gifs...

