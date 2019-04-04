Federal authorities announced Thursday afternoon that DNA testing shows a person found wandering in Kentucky is not an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago around the time his mother took her own life.

The person in question told police in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday that he had just escaped from two men in the Cincinnati area, just across the Ohio River, who had held him captive for seven years, and he identified himself as 14-year-old Timmothy Pitzen, authorities said.

But the FBI's Louisville branch said Thursday that DNA results indicate that person is not Timmothy Pitzen. Newport Police Chief Tom Collins told ABC and NBC news the person in question is actually a 23-year-old man from Medina, Ohio.

"To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today," FBI Louisville's tweet explained.

In 2011, a boy by the name of Timmothy Pitzen from Aurora, Illinois, vanished at age 6 after his mother pulled him out of school early one day, took him on a road trip to the zoo and a water park, and then killed herself at a hotel. She left a note saying that her son was safe but that no one would ever find him.

The case baffled police, Timmothy's family and his hometown for years and left them wondering whether he was dead or alive.

After Wednesday's developments, Aurora police sent two detectives to check out the teenager's story, and the FBI was also investigating. Timmothy's grandmother and an aunt said police were using DNA testing.

"We still have no confirmation of the identity of the person located, but hope to have something later this afternoon or early this evening," Aurora police tweeted Thursday morning.

Over the years, there have been many false sightings of Timmothy, and police and the boy's family reacted cautiously to the latest turn in the case.

"There have been so many tips and sightings and whatnot, and you try not to panic or be overly excited," said Timmothy's grandmother, Alana Anderson. "Every day you hope, and every day you worry."

Timothy's mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, was found dead at a hotel in Illinois in what was ruled a suicide. She left a note that said Timmothy was with others who would love and care for him. People magazine reported that she added a chilling message: "You will never find him."

Police said his mother took steps that suggested she might have dropped her son off with a friend, noting that the boy's car seat and Spider-Man backpack were gone. Police at the time also found credit card receipts showing she bought children's clothing and toys in Wisconsin.

Timmothy's grandmother said Thursday that her daughter had fought depression for years and was having problems in her marriage to Timmothy's father.

