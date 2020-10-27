FBI seeking possible victims connected to suspected killer who traveled across the country

Richard Davis died in 2012, but the FBI believes there could be more possible victims of his out there. He traveled through Missouri and Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for possible victims of a man who was recently linked to a homicide that happened in 1974 of a 5-year-old girl.

The FBI said he was recently linked to the 1974 homicide of a 5-year-old girl who was abducted near her home in Missoula, Montana. She sustained trauma to her head, stab wounds to her chest and had been sexually assaulted, the FBI said. Davis is also connected to an attempted abduction that happened in 1973 of an 8-year-old girl in Bath, New York.

According to NBC Montana, through DNA technology and help from state and federal partners, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office cold case squad identified Davis as the suspect in the 1974 homicide.

A release from the FBI said Davis primarily lived in Pennsylvania, South Dakota, New York and Arkansas. He traveled extensively across the country to include, but not limited to: Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

The FBI said he was known to smoke menthol cigarettes. He drove multiple vehicles, including: a Nash Rambler (driven in late 1960s), an Oldsmobile 98 (driven in early 1970s), a blue pickup truck (driven in late 1970s to 1980s), and a truck with sleeper cab (driven in early 2000s.)

He was known to carry a folding knife and a handgun.

Davis held various jobs, to include working as a missionary on the Sioux Reservation in the early 1960s; working in the mines in South Dakota in the late 1960s; as a security guard at a winery/bar in Bath, New York, in the mid-1970s; driving a school bus in Alaska in late 1974/early 1975; as a security guard at the Arkansas School for the Deaf and Blind in the 1970s or 1980s and as a truck driver in the early 2000s. Davis also volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Arkansas in the late 1970s or 1980s.

The FBI said investigators are looking for similar cases Davis may be responsible for committing.