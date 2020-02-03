Public Enemy has fired Flavor Flav from the rap group after the rapper sent a cease and desist letter to democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Public Enemy "will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the band said in a brief statement Sunday.

Leader Chuck D and Flavor Flav were in a public spat during the weekend over the pioneering rap group's plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: Analysis: Sanders learns what it's like to be a front-runner

The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders' campaign on Friday, arguing that a Sunday concert and campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio had used Flavor Flav's unauthorized likeness and image.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy,” the letter obtained by the Associated Press stated. “There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”