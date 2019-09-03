Flights have resumed at Newark airport after all runways were closed following an emergency landing, the airport has tweeted.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that that a possible fire in the cargo hold forced an Air Transat flight from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale to make the emergency landing at Newark. The flight was diverted at about 8:30 AM Eastern, and all passengers were safely evacuated via emergency slides.

Newark Airport closed all runways following the emergency landing, urging passengers with flights going out of Newark to check with their airlines for flight updates. Runways were reopened and flights resumed 30 minutes later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.