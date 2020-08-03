WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying she will "do everything in my power" to help elect him.

Harris is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to get behind the former vice president in his fight with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. The decision by the California senator, one of three black candidates who sought to challenge President Donald Trump, further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to circle around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.

Sanders announced that he'd gained the backing of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson who would be campaigning with him in Michigan on Sunday.

Politico has been keeping track of every endorsement of the 2020 presidential campaign. But, for those still in the race, here's a bit more on who has endorsed who so far in the 2020 presidential race.

For Joe Biden, Politico's count as of the Sunday before the Michigan Primary was at 85, but would be 86 if counting Senator Kamala Harris' newly announced endorsement. That list included names like Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Senator Doug Jones of Alabama. Former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has endorsed Biden along with Pete Buttigieg. A large list of establishment Democrats are named in Politico's scroll.

For candidate Bernie Sanders, the list of endorsements Politico has tallied was at 9 as of the Sunday before the Michigan primary, but would be at 10 if counting Jessie Jackson's newly announced endorsement. The list includes Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York's 14th district and Rashida Tlaib who represents Michigan's 13th district in Congress.

Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN that she will not endorse a presidential candidate. She added that she doesn't believe Bernie Sanders is "our strongest nominee against Donald Trump," Axios reported. Clinton did say she would support the person who wins the Democratic nomination, but didn't say if she would campaign for them if it was Sanders.

Clinton said, "I think what [Joe Biden's] victories on Super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I have, basically. It's a broad-based coalition...I think Joe is on track to...putting together a coalition of voters who are energized."

While it seems unanimous that Trump has the backing of the GOP at large, it's possible that some former members of the White House administration still running for office might not back him. Most notably, after Jeff Sessions' poor performance in the Alabama Senate primary, Trump seemingly sealed that deal in usual fashion.

Wednesday Trump tweeted, "This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt."





The Associated Press contributed to this report.