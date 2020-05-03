Longtime White House reporter Wendell Goler, who worked nearly two decades at Fox News Channel, has died.

Former colleague Brit Hume says that Goler died this week of apparent kidney failure at age 70.

He was a Fox News original, hired in 1996 when the network first went on the air, and worked his way up to senior foreign affairs correspondent at the White House.

"He was a true professional who did consistently solid and balanced work for Fox. He was also a wonderfully nice man and a good friend," Hume said.

The University of Michigan graduate worked at The Associated Press and at some Washington-area television stations before joining Fox.

Suzanne Scott, Fox's CEO, called Goler a gifted correspondent whose work was respected by both Republicans and Democrats.