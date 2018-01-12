Former president George H.W. Bush will lie in state next week at the U.S. Capitol, giving the American public an opportunity to bid farewell to the 41st president, congressional leaders announced Saturday.

Leaders of Congress from both parties said an arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

President Trump and first lady Melania also announced they will attend Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral. Wednesday will be declared a national day of mourning, Trump said.

Details and timing of the funeral service at the cathedral in the nation's capital were still being determined.

Texas officials confirmed that ceremonies are also in the works in the former president's hometown of Houston and in College Station, Texas, the site of his presidential library. His wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died at age 3, are buried there.

"He was a very fine man," Trump said of Bush, who died Friday night in Houston at the age of 94. "He led a full life, and a very exemplary life, too."

Trump said he spoke with former president George W. Bush Saturday morning and offered his condolences.

In brief remarks at the G-20 summit in Argentina, Trump praised a presidential predecessor he has sometimes clashed with while in office. Trump said he canceled a scheduled a press conference out of respect for the Bush family.

The state funeral for the 41st president will be the first presidential funeral since Gerald Ford died in 2006.

Bush died Friday night in Houston at the age of 94, family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. His death sparked tributes from around the world and across the political aisle following the announcement.

Bush's death comes months after the passing of his wife of 73 years, Barbara. The former first lady died in April. Her memorial service in Houston drew hundreds of thousands of people from past presidents and pizzeria owners, to heads of state and historians. Noticeably absent was Donald Trump, who declined an invitation "out of respect" for the Bushes.

Photos: Bush 41, Barbara through the years George and Barbara Bush during the Senate campaign, 1964. Vice President and Mrs. Bush in Houston, Texas, November 1, 1987 President and Mrs. Bush arrive Houston, Texas, January 20, 1993. President and Mrs. Bush at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 31, 1990. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush walk with Millie, March 3, 1989. The wedding of George and Barbara Pierce Bush, Rye, NY, January 6, 1945. Barbara Bush wipes water off the shoulder of her husband former US president George Bush during the inauguration of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, 18 November 2004. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images Vice President and Mrs. Bush attend the July 4th Parade in Wyandotte, Mich., July 4, 1988. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. George and Barbara Bush ride bikes in China Former US President George H.W. Bush(L) and his wife Barbara chat at Madison Square Garden in New York City 30 August, 2004 on the first first day of the Republican National Convention. (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend a portrait unveiling at the George Bush Library April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Joe Mitchell/Getty Images) George and Barbara Bush celebrate his election to Congress at campaign headquarters, 1966. Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful skydive down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush smile as they are introduced at Bush's 80th birthday celebration at Minute Maid Stadium June 12, 2004, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) Victory Night, Congressional Race, 1966 Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (R) and his wife Barbara Bush and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wave to the crowd on the inaugural stage January 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush stand with their son, US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush at the opening of the elder Bush's 80th birthday, June 12, 2004. Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images Former U.S. President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend the swearing-in ceremony of Secret Service Director W. Ralph Basham January 27, 2003 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara applaud during the evening session of day one of the 2004 Republican National Convention August 30, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Former President of the United States George Bush Sr. and wife Barbara Bush attend Game Four of the 2005 MLB World Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros on October 26, 2005. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) George and Barbara Bush during the campaign for the Senate, 1964. Former US President George Bush waves his program as he and his wife Barbara depart the Washington National Cathedral at the conclusion of a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance. MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images Former President George Bush and his wife Barbara walk toward the Church of Our Saviour Catholic church in September 2, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara applaud as their son US president George W. Bush is introduced at inaugural ceremonies 20 January, 2005 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush wave on day two of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House 01 January 2007 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images US President George Bush kisses his wife Barbara at the end of a rally held at the Astro Arena on November 2, 1992 on the eve of the 1992 presidential election. EUGENE GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images Former US president George Bush holds a garland next to his wife, Barbara shortly after arriving at a Military air base in Bangkok, 10 December 2006. PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP/Getty Images Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for photographers before the start of the 29th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Awards Gala at the New York Hilton May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush give the thumbs-up from inside the presidential viewing stand overlooking Pennsylania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade 20 January 2005. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura, stand with his parents former US President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, as they leave St. John's Episcopal Church after Sunday morning services. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images Former US President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara take in the Houston Astros home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7, 2008 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship. Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images Former US President George Bush (L) stands with wife former US first lady Barbara Bush during presidential inaugural ceremonies for their son, George W. Bush, 20 January 2001, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush applaud while former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush give the thumbs-up during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC, January 20, 2005. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images resident and Mrs. Bush play golf, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1991. President and Mrs. Bush walk around the south grounds of the White House prior to leaving for the inauguration ceremonies, January 20, 1993. Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on December 12, 2008.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images President and Mrs. Bush share a laugh with Helen Thomas following the third presidential debate in East Lansing, Mich., October 19, 1992. Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. Former President and Mrs. Bush at the George Bush Presidential Library Complex, February 28, 2002. President and Mrs. Bush arrive the train station in Burlington, Wisconsin, October 31, 1992. George and Barbara Bush in China, 1974-1976 Former President and Mrs. Bush, 1999 President and Mrs. Bush walk arm-in-arm toward Marine One upon their departure for Camp David, September 29, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush walking along the desert in Saudi Arabia with General Schwarzkopf and entourage, November 22, 1990. President Bush, Mrs. Bush, and Millie leave Marine One, March 12, 1989. George W. Bush with his mother, Barbara Bush; father, George Bush; and grandparents, Dorothy and Prescott Bush, in Midland, Texas, March 7, 1949. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. George and Barbara Bush on the night he was elected to Congress, 1966. President and Mrs. Bush with Millie at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, July 11, 1991. Former President and Mrs. Bush share a new book in their apartment at the George Bush Presidential Library Complex, February 28, 2002. President and Mrs. Bush arrive the train station in Burlington, Wis., October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush are interviewed in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House by Sam Donaldson and Diane Sawyer for Prime Time Live. Millie waits quietly in the background, September 21, 1989. Former President Bush lands following a parachute jump for the 10th Anniversary and Rededication ceremonies of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, November 10, 2007. Mrs. Bush examines family photographs and Millie paces the floor as President Bush works at his desk in the Oval Office, January 27, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush participate in a tree planting ceremony on the south lawn of the White House after he signs a transmittal letter to Congress entitled "National Tree Trust Act of 1990," March 22, 1990. President and Mrs. Bush with the Pope, Vatican City, May 27, 1989. Mrs. Bush delivers an address at the Republican National Convention, August 19, 1992. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush greet troops and have Thanksgiving Day dinner with the First Division Marine Command Post, Saudi Arabia, November 22, 1990. President and Mrs. Bush with astronaut Barbara Morgan, recipient of the Challenger Center's George Bush Award, March 19, 2008. Former President and Mrs. Bush read to school children at Carver Early Learning Center, Bryan, Texas, March 17-18, 2003. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Barbara Bush Rose Garden at the George Bush Presidential Library, March 11, 2005. Vice President and Mrs. Bush watching the election results in Houston, Texas, November 8, 1988. 75th Birthday Celebration for Former President George Bush (clockwise: Laura, Barbara, George, and George W. Bush), June 10, 1999. President and Mrs. Bush stand on the rocks with Millie outside their home at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 10, 1991. President and Mrs. Bush are greeted by the citizens of Sussex, Wisconsin, as they stand on the back of the "Spirit of America" campaign train, October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush wave from the steps of Marine One, February 27, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush arrive the train station in Burlington, Wis., October 31, 1992. Vice President and Mrs. Bush at the Vice President's home at the Naval Observatory the day after the VP wins the election, November 9, 1988. George and Barbara Bush, April 10, 1947. President and Mrs. Bush with Millie on the rocks at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 18, 1989. George and Barbara Bush in China when he was Chief of US Liaison Office, circa 1974. George and Barbara Bush inspect fish for sale at a local market while in China as the US Liaison, 1974-1976. President and Mrs. Bush walking in Inaugural Parade, January 20, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush add their signatures to the "Earth Pledge" during the UN Environmental Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 12, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush make a campaign whistle stop tour on the train, "Spirit of America," across Ohio, September 26, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush wave goodbye to President Ali Abdallah Saleh of Yemen Arab Republic, January 24, 1990. Barbara and George Bush on their honeymoon at The Cloister on Sea Island, GA, January 1945 President and Mrs. Bush enjoy inaugural activities, January 20, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush on their way to attend an Inaugural Ball at the DC Armory, January 20, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush walk down the driveway as Millie trots alongside, Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 16, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush share a private moment during the Dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., November 4, 1991. Easter at the White House, March 27, 1989. 50th Wedding Anniversary, 1995 George and Barbara Bush in China when he was Chief of US Liaison Office, circa 1974. President and Mrs. Bush in front of the 1992 White House Christmas tree, December 8, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush arrive Houston, Texas, January 20, 1993. The George Bush family (l-r front row - Neil, Marvin, Jeb; back row - Doro, George W., Barbara, George), early 1960s. President and Mrs. Bush stand by a split rail wood fence on the ground of Camp David, March 10, 1990. Former President and Mrs. Bush in front of the Library Christmas Poinsettia, December 13, 2002. George W., George, Neil, Marvin being held by Barbara, and Jeb, Midland, Texas, circa 1957. The Bush family attends church in Houston, TX (l-r Barbara, George, Jeb (hidden), Doro, Neil, Marvin, George W.), 1964. President and Mrs. Bush walk down the driveway at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 22, 1990. George and Barbara Bush in China George Bush with Barbara Pierce (and George's youngest brother, Bucky), circa 1942 First Lady Barbara Bush walks toward her husband on the grounds of the White House, January 27, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush ride bicycles given them by the Chinese on the South Grounds of the White House, March 1, 1989. Vice President and Mrs. Bush have their picture taken by their granddaughter at the Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., January 19, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush walk with their grandchildren at Camp David, September 19, 1992. Former President and Mrs. George Bush celebrate his 75th birthday, June 10, 1999. Former President and Mrs. Bush pose in front of the Library for their 2002 Christmas card photo with their dog, Sadie, November 8, 2002. Ambassador to the United Nations George Bush and wife Barbara George and Barbara Bush, California, 1950 George and Barbara Bush ride bicycles in China, 1974-1975 George and Barbara Bush in China, 1974-1976 George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. President and Mrs. Bush attend an Inaugural Ball at the DC Armory, January 20, 1989. George Bush is sworn in as Director of CIA by Justice Potter Stewart as President Ford looks on, January 10, 1976. President and Mrs. Bush arrive Buckingham Palace where they are met by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, London, England, June 1, 1989. George and Barbara Bush at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 6, 1988. President and Mrs. Bush show their catch of the day, Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1991. President and Mrs. Bush wave at supporters during the 1992 campaign stop at the Illinois Farm Exposition at the State Fair Coliseum, Springfield, Ill., August 23, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush leave for Camp David, October 25, 1991. President and Mrs Bush walk with Millie at Camp David, September 19, 1992. George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. George and Barbara Bush with their children, George and Robin, at the rodeo grounds in Midland, Texas, October 1950 President and Mrs. Bush in front of the 1991 White House Christmas Tree, December 11, 1991. The George Bush Family, Houston, Texas, 1964 President and Mrs. Bush walk with a member of the Golden Knights following his tandem jump above Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, June 12, 2009. Former President and Mrs. Bush at the opening of the "Fathers and Sons" exhibit, March 11, 2002. George and Barbara Bush cut their wedding cake, Rye, New York. President and Mrs. Bush fish off the coast of Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1991.

