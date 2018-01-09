Former President George W. Bush, John McCain's one-time bitter political rival, recalled the late senator Saturday as a man who loved freedom, detested the abuse of power and wasn't afraid to take on anyone, including presidents.

"He was honest, no matter who it offended," Bush said in his eulogy at the National Cathedral. "Presidents were not spared. He was honorable, always recognizing that his opponents were patriots and human beings."

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

McCain's personal invitation to Bush, and to former President Barack Obama, to speak at the memorial service, was as much a gesture toward bipartisanship as was his pointed refusal to invite President Donald Trump.

The invitation to Bush was especially striking, given the animosity between the two men over the 2000 GOP primary.

PHOTOS: All the politicians, celebrities attending McCain's funeral
01 / 18
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, Lynne Cheney, and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore sit for the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain on September 1, 2018.
02 / 18
Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta and Caroline Kennedy arrive at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for the late Senator John McCain, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
03 / 18
(L-R) Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former VP Al Gore, former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush and former First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Memorial Service for John McCain.
04 / 18
U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Anne Romney arrive at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for the late Senator John McCain, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
05 / 18
Jon Huntsman, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, arrives with family at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for the late Senator John McCain, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
06 / 18
William 'Bill' Browder, hedge fund manager and human rights activist, arrives at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for the late Senator John McCain, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
07 / 18
(L-R) Julie Chen and Les Moonves, chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, arrive at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for the late Senator John McCain, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
08 / 18
Former US First Lady shakes hands with National Security advisor John Bolton as they arrive at the memorial Service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
09 / 18
Former talk show host Jay Leno arrives at a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
10 / 18
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R) arrive at a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
11 / 18
Former Vice President Al Gore just arrived at the Washington National Cathedral.
12 / 18
US actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty arrive for the memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
13 / 18
US former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
14 / 18
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly just arrived at the cathedral for Sen. John McCain's memorial service.
15 / 18
US former Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
16 / 18
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and is wife MacKenzie arrive at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
17 / 18
Rudy Giuliani (C), the attorney to US President Donald Trump, arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
18 / 18
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (C) arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
© 2018 USATODAY.COM