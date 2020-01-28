Google is honoring Black History Month, which begins Saturday, by releasing a list of the "most searched" topics in the U.S. that were topped by someone in the African-American community. The list covers the spectrum from political and social to sports and entertainment.
Google creative strategist Shea Jackson McCann wrote in a blog post that her team had a hunch Dr. Martin Lugher King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech was the most-searched speech in America. It was. Then they decided to look at 15 years worth of data to see what other "most searched" items rose to the top.
"Here’s what we found: Dozens of Black Americans and the historical movements they led were searched more than any other person or event in a category. These range from historical milestones like the Montgomery bus boycott to iconic figures like Maya Angelou to the most searched Pulitzer Prize winner—Kendrick Lamar, for his album "DAMN."
Google also released a short film during Sunday's Grammy's telecast celebrating the "most searched."
Here is a list of people and events involving the African-American community that showed up in Google's "most searched" analysis.
- Abolitionist: Frederick Douglas
- Athlete: LeBron James
- Autobiography: Malcolm X
- Ballerina: Misty Copeland
- Boycott: Montgomery bus boycott, sparked by Rose Parks
- Drag queen: RuPaul
- Dunk: Michael Jordan's dunk from the foul line at the 1988 All-Star Weekend
- EGOT winner: John Legend (EGOT represents someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award)
- Female poet: Maya Angelou
- Guitar solo: Prince
- Gymnast: Simone Biles
- Homecoming: Howard University. Its homecoming events are called Yardfest and Google says Yardfest is the most-searched in the U.S.
- Interception: Malcom Butler, who intercepted Russell Wilson to end Super Bowl XLIX
- Jazz musician: Louis Armstrong
- March: March on Washington, August 28, 1963
- Movement: Civil rights movement, 1955-1968
- NASA mathematician: Katherine Johnson, subject of the film "Hidden Figures"
- Performance: Beyoncé at 2018 Coachella
- Pulitzer winner: Kendrick Lamar
- Remix: Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is the most searched remix and country-rap song in the U.S.
- Sit-in: Greensboro sit-in of 1960
- Speech: Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream"
- Star-Spangled Banner performance: Whitney Houston at Super Bowl XXV
- Talk show host: Oprah Winfrey
- Tap dancer: Gregory Hines
- Tennis player: Serena Williams
- WWII airmen: The Tuskegee Airmen