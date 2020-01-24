A Naval Station Great Lakes spoksman says the base in northeast Illinois is on lockdown after a vehicle passed through entry without the driver showing credentials.

Public Affairs spokesman John Sheppard says the vehicle went in at 7:09 a.m. Friday. He says the base will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located.

Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, said there is not currently a threat to anyone outside the base.

He says he could not provide further information. A Facebook posting for the base says “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

The base has not requested additional assistance from the sheriff's office, Covelli said.