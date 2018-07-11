Another Pence will head to Washington D.C.

Republican Greg Pence won the 6th District Congressional seat Tuesday night, following in his famous younger brother Vice President Mike Pence’s footsteps.

Greg Pence said Mike Pence called to congratulate him.

It’s the same seat the younger Pence — before he became Indiana’s governor — first won 18 years ago, catapulting him into the political realm. Rep. Luke Messer represented the district for the last six years, vacating the seat to run in the bitter Senate GOP primary for a chance to take down Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly.

With ­­65 percent of the precincts reporting, Greg Pence had 62 percent of the votes compared to his Democrat opponent Jeannine Lake’s 35 percent.

Greg Pence is a Marine veteran, an otherwise lifelong resident of the district and an owner of antique stores. His website says he’s a “staunch supporter” of the Trump-Pence agenda, and he’s been unable to say when he would break away from following the president's lead.

Greg Pence has avoided talking to the media and didn’t participate in any debates during his campaign, relying instead on the strong Republican slant of the district and Mike Pence’s influence with GOP heavyweights.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Chad Kinsella, an assistant professor of political science at Ball State University, told the Muncie Star Press that it looked like a "submarine strategy of run silent, run deep," because he is trying to law low when it comes to media appearances.

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump stumped for Greg Pence in Indiana in recent weeks, and President Donald Trump has mentioned the Pence family’s “good genes” during political rallies.

There was almost no question Greg Pence would clinch the victory: he had raised just under $2.5 million, compared to his Democratic opponent’s $73,000.

And a FiveThirtyEight analysis gave Greg Pence a 99.9 percent chance of victory.

During his campaign, Greg Pence relied on the message that he was "ready to serve again," referencing his Marine background, rather than focusing on policy.

"I have the same calling that I did in 1979 when I joined the Marine Corps," Pence said in his latest ad two weeks before Election Day.

That same ad only provides a surface level description of his policy stances: "bring Hoosier values to Washington, make it easier for businesses to grow and create jobs and tirelessly advocate for vets."

There is no "issues" tab on his website. In videos on his website, however, Pence says he supports a border wall, hopes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and wants to bring back infrastructure dollars.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved