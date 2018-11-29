WHITEHORSE, Yukon — A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones says Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 meters from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

It says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

Police released a statement on behalf of the family:

"The loss of Valérie and Adèle has had an immense impact on their family, friends, and the community of Whitehorse. We request that media do not contact friends and family and respect our need for space and time to cope with our loss. Information about a celebration of life will be shared at a later date but media are not invited to attend. We thank you for your concern, condolences and for respecting our privacy at this time."

