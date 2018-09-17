Heinz is debuting a new condiment after it stirred up controversy back in April when it proposed the new addition to its line. The company allowed consumers to vote via Twitter on whether or not "Mayochup," a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup in one container, should be sold in the US. A fierce debate ensued.
Some thought the idea of Mayochup was disgusting. Others were against the product because the product is already being manufactured by other companies. Other Mayochup dissenters didn't want a third condiment bottle in their fridge when they could just combine ketchup and mayonnaise on their own.
Despite the criticism, 55% of voters wanted Mayochup on their shelves, and now Heinz is officially debuting its new condiment. However, they still want fans to weigh in on one more issue: Where it will go first.
From now until Tuesday, September 18, fans who voted for Mayochup can vote on which city will get the condiment first. The top three cities are Culver City, CA, Brooklyn, NY, and Chicago, IL. Fans who don't live in those cities can still vote to bring Mayochup to their homes by tweeting #Mayochup with their city's name.