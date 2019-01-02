Hill's Pet Nutrition has issued a nationwide recall for some of its canned dog food because they could have elevated levels of vitamin D. Those excess levels could lead to health problems including renal dysfunction.

The problem was discovered after a dog in the U.S. was found to have elevated vitamin D levels. The company said an investigation found a supplier error was responsible.

You can see a full list of the recalled food at this link. In addition to the name of the product, owners need to look for the SKU code and the date/lot code.

Here is where to find the SKU code as part of the Hill's Pet Nutrition canned dog food recall that was announced January 31, 2019. (Credit: Hill's)

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Here is where to find the date and lot code as part of the Hill's Pet Nutrition canned dog food recall that was announced January 31, 2019. (Credit: Hill's Pet Nutrition)

Hill's Pet Nutrition

The company said symptoms can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Owners who see their dogs exhibiting these signs should contact their veterinarian. The company said, in most cases, pets will fully recover after they are no longer fed the recalled food.

The food was sold through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics. Owners are advised to throw the food away or return unopened cans to the retailer for a refund.

Hill's said no dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

Questions and comments can be sent to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EST or by emailing contactus@hillspet.com. Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist