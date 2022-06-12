How to give your Amazon delivery driver an extra $5 for free

You can thank your Amazon delivery driver and they'll get an extra $5, for a limited time, without costing you anything.

WASHINGTON — Amazon has rolled out a new Alexa feature ahead of the holidays to make it even easier for customers to thank drivers delivering their orders.

When you say "Alexa, thank my driver," the Amazon driver who delivered your most recent package will get a notification about your appreciation, according to an announcement from Amazon.

The program launched on Wednesday and to celebrate Amazon said its drivers will get an additional $5 for each thank-you received, but only for a limited time. The extra cash will continue until the first 1 million thank-you's are received. Amazon said the $5 bonuses won't cost customers anything.

The $5 bonus per "thank you" is also only eligible for Amazon Flex Delivery Partners, Delivery Associates employed by Amazon Delivery Service Partners and Hub DP drivers who deliver packages in the U.S. So if a UPS or U.S. Postal Service driver delivered your order, Amazon said it will pass along your appreciation to the company but that driver won't receive any additional money.

It's unclear how long this promotion will last, given the vast number of orders Amazon delivers every single day. The five drivers who receive the most thank-you's during the promo will also receive a $10,000 bonus and an additional $10,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice.

On the same day that Amazon launched the new program, the tech giant was sued by the Washington, D.C., Attorney General for allegedly stealing their delivery drivers' tips.

Attorney General Karl A. Racine, said the company used "a deceptive, illegal scheme" to make consumers believe they were increasing drivers' pay when Amazon was actually diverting tips to reduce its own labor costs and increase profits.