At least 49 people were fatally shot during an attack at two mosques during midday prayers Friday in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

There are a number of organizations where people around the world can donate to help those impacted by the deadly attacks.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has established an emergency relief fund to help the Muslim community in New Zealand. Last October, Muslim communities raised hundreds of thousands of dollars last year for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. The Jewish Federation said on its website it is still "in the process of identifying the best international partner with whom to work so that your money goes directly to help."

The Muslim crowdfunding site LaunchGood has an official campaign to help with the immediate needs of the grieving families.

All funds raised through LaunchGood will be distributed to families by the New Zealand Islamic Information Centre. As of 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, more than $600,000 NZD has been donated.