Hummer hauling gas cans bursts into flames in Florida

One person was hurt.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A Hummer hauling gas cans burst into flames Wednesday morning in Citrus County.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 11 a.m. for the fire at South Alabama Avenue and West Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said the back of the 2004 Hummer H2 had just been loaded with four five-gallon gasoline containers. The gas had been purchased at the nearby Texaco Food Mart.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.

One person was injured but refused to be taken to the hospital, first responders said.

"The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified and will coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill," Citrus County Fire Rescue wrote in a statement.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday warned people about the safe storage of gasoline. You can read more guidance here.