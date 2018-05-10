Tornillo, Texas — Hundreds of unaccompanied immigrant children are being moved from across the country into a temporary shelter in Tornillo. The government says the move is to make room at other longer-term shelters for more children crossing the border illegally.

The temporary shelter on the border with Mexico, also known as a tent city, currently holds about 1,600 unaccompanied migrant children. Which is more than the actual population of Tornillo.

At the tent city, a colony of white tarps has grown in the past three months to accommodate hundreds of children that are being bused and flown into town throughout the day.

Department of Health and Human Services officials tell the KENS 5 Border Team the tent city is meant to hold migrant children who cross the border illegally, and who are ready to be released to a sponsor.

However, the population of migrant children has nearly quadrupled in the last 3 months from about 400 in June, with more kids being brought in than they are going out.

The agency points to two main reasons: the continued arrival of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children to the border coupled with a shortage in family sponsors, some of whom are undocumented.

The latter is a problem created by the Trump administration’s own policy introduced over the summer argued Annunciation Home Director Ruben Garcia. A policy that required all sponsors to be finger printed.

“They are connecting the sponsors to immigration,” said Garcia. “What that is going to do, is it’s going to push all the sponsors underground.”

The children in Tornillo, mainly 12 to 17-year-olds from Central America, are also being held in the tent city longer than they were when it first opened in June. The average stay for a child has gone from about 43 days to now 59, according to HHS.

While in tent city, HHS said teens are fed three times a day with snacks in between. The rest of their schedule includes English and history classes, plus indoor and outdoor recreation. There’s also access to on-site legal representation, physical and mental care and are allowed two phone calls a week. The average daily cost: $800 per child.

Critics like El Paso-based immigration attorney Carlos Spector fear prolonged separation from loved ones and being removed from a home-like environment can be detrimental to the child’s development.

“They must be in school. If you’re going to lock them up for one day or 60 days, the state law mandates that a child within the territorial jurisdictions of the school, must be in school. So, that’s one of our demands.”

HHS has around 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children in their care. The tent city was initially thought to stay open only for a couple of months, but it is now expected to remain operating through the end of the year, as they continue to shuffle children across the country to make room for more.

© 2018 KENS