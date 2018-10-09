Hurricane Olivia is expected to bring strong winds, 10-20 inches of rain and high surf to parts of Hawaii as early as Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It is too early to predict exactly where the most significant impact with occur, but forecasters say the storm will continue moving west Monday, then move west/southwest later in the day.

Hurricane force wind gusts are possible, but large ocean swells and high surf will be the initial safety threat, NOAA said. The surf will slowly build over and may become damaging by Tuesday or Wednesday. The potential for flooding will be highest those days as well.

Radar image for Hurricane Olivia as of Sept. 10. (Photo: NOAA)

A Tropical Storm watch is in effect for the following parts of the state:

Big Island Interior, Big Island North and East, Big Island Summits, Central Oahu, Haleakala Summit, Kahoolawe, Kohala, Kona, Lanai Makai, Lanai Mauka, Leeward Haleakala, Maui Central Valley, Maui Leeward West, Maui Windward West, Molokai Leeward, Molokai Windward, Oahu Koolau, Oahu North Shore, Oahu South Shore, Olomana, South Big Island, Waianae Coast, Waianae Mountains, and Windward Haleakala.

For information about emergency preparedness, visit NOAA's website here.

