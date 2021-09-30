More than 500,000 vehicles recalled for backwards turn signals

All Hyundai Sonatas and Kia Sedonas from 2015-2017 are being recalled because software may misinterpret turn signals.

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals. The Korean automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.