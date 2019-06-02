WASHINGTON — On the heels of online complaints and some legal action against the company, Instacart announced Wednesday plans to make sure their shoppers are paid.

Instacart is a delivery service that allows freelance shoppers to pick up and deliver groceries to customers’ homes.

In October, the company changed the way shoppers are paid by creating a $10 minimum payment per job.

However, NBC News reported workers alleged in a lawsuit that Instacart “intentionally and maliciously misappropriated gratuities in order to pay plaintiff’s wages even though Instacart maintained that 100 percent of customer tips went directly to shoppers. Based on this representation, Instacart knew customers would believe their tips were being given to shoppers in addition to wages, not to supplement wages entirely.”

To summarize, shoppers said Instacart was taking their tips to get them to the $10 minimum per order, and then paying the difference, instead of paying the difference and then allowing shoppers to keep their tips.

The company’s CEO, Apoorva Mehta, wrote in a blog post Wednesday they had realized their mistake and plan to increase the minimum payment per orders - not including tips.

Mehta said Instacart will also retroactively compensate shoppers from when tips were included in those minimums. NBC News reported a source said that move will cost the company millions.

Instacart shoppers have said their pay was often far below minimum wage working for the company. Working Washington - a Washington State workers organization that has built a website on behalf of the shoppers – posted about one shopper paid just $0.80 for an hour of work.

Wednesday, Mehta responded to that claim.

“Instacart shouldn’t be paying a shopper $0.80 for a batch. It doesn’t matter that this only happens 1 out of 100,000 times – it happened to one shopper and that’s one time too many,” Mehta wrote. “We believe that these new guaranteed floor minimums will better protect our shoppers going forward.”

Working Washington said they plan to continue to fight for transparency in the way Instacart is paying their shoppers. The group is organizing a nationwide meeting on Wednesday, February 13.