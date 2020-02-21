WASHINGTON — Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected.

That's according to two officials familiar with the closed-door briefing.

The disclosure raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Trump's administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016.

The warning was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post. The Times said it infuriated Trump, who complained that Democrats would use the information against him.

The New York Times reported that a day after the briefing, Trump rebuked acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for allowing his staff to appear before the committee. It quoted five people familiar with the matter.

Trump then announced on Wednesday that Richard Grenell, a strong Trump loyalist who has served as ambassador to Germany since 2018, would replace Maguire.

