INTERACTIVE MAP: Plot the path to 270 Electoral College votes

The race for the White House all comes down to winning 270 Electoral College votes. In this interactive map, you can plot the road to 270 for Trump and Biden.

WASHINGTON — As Nov. 3 gets closer, everyone will be even more focused on which states could push the candidates to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

By Wednesday, 74 million Americans had already cast their votes through mail or in-person. That accounts nationally for 54% of the total votes counted during the 2016 presidential election. For the first time, it's estimated that the early vote will likely eclipse the number of people voting at polling places on Election Day.

A poll in August by the Pew Research Center suggests that more Americans see the stakes as higher than usual in the 2020 election. Twenty years ago, just half of voters said it really mattered who won. As of August, 83% express this view.

While polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden holding on to a steady lead nationwide over President Donald Trump, the margins are slim in several key battleground states that could tip the race one way or the other.

The Associated Press has put together this interactive map where you can plot out different paths to 270 electoral votes for Trump and Biden. Will states follow recent results, or do you foresee a new electoral landscape emerging? You can select a starting point from 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, or just skip right to a final map and allocate votes state-by-state.