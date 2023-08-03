Barbie honors women in STEM fields for International Women's Day

Women make up less than one-third of the STEM workforce, according to U.S. Census data.

WASHINGTON — Mattel and Barbie are celebrating International Women's Day by honoring a group of extraordinary women in STEM fields, including Susan Wojcicki, Longtime YouTube CEO, Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andME and Janet Wojcicki, Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at UCSF, with a one-of-a-kind Role Model Doll made in their likeness.

Barbie knows that seeing is believing and access to successful female role models in STEM is essential for children to build and maintain an interest in science and increase the likelihood that they will enter these fields in the future.

Along with the Wojcicki sisters, this year’s global lineup also includes:

Kat Echazarret (Mexico): Electrical Engineer and Science Show Host

Maggie Aderin-Pocock (United Kingdom): Space Scientist and Science Educator

(United Kingdom): Space Scientist and Science Educator Prof Dr Antje Boetius (DE): Marine Researcher and Microbiologist

Li Yinuo (China): Co-Founder of ETU Education

“Barbie is dedicated to showcasing women who are role models from all backgrounds, professions, and nationalities so that girls around the world can see themselves in careers that might not always seem as accessible. STEM is a field where women are severely underrepresented, and our hope is that honoring these seven leaders in science and technology will encourage girls to follow their passion in this field. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to continue our work in closing the Dream Gap and reminding girls of their limitless potential,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel.