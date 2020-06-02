With a new batch of results from the Iowa caucuses released late Wednesday night, Pete Buttigieg was clinging to a slight lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders. But the race remained too early to call, two days after the state hosted its first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, leads the Vermont senator by 0.7 percentage points in state delegate equivalents with 96% of the precincts reporting.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is third followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Although Sanders is trailing in state delegate equivalents, the New York Times reports Sanders leads in both the first vote -- which is the initial preference -- and the final vote -- after voters switched to a different candidate following the first round.

The Associated Press says it will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives. That's because Democrats use delegates to choose their overall nominee.

Much of the political world has already shifted its attention to New Hampshire, which votes on Tuesday. Seven candidates will hold one more debate on Friday before the vote. The five candidates who finished at the top in Iowa will be joined on stage by entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer.

The chaos surrounding the reporting breakdown has undermined the impact of Iowa's election, which typically rewards winners with a surge of momentum. There are already calls for Iowa to not only lose its status as the first election contest in the nation, but also to abandon the caucus format.