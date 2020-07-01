The Pentagon says more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran targeting at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed. No clear information about casualties has been released by the U.S. government. The Pentagon says it is still working out initial battle damage assessments.

The White House is aware and has released a statement saying President Trump has been briefed and is keeping an eye on the situation. The White House national security team is in consultation with the president.

In a statement from the Pentagon obtained by multiple news outlets, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman says, "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq," going on to say "it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil." Washington Post reporter Andrew deGrandpre tweeted out the statement Tuesday night.

A U.S. military official confirmed at least six rockets have hit the base so far, the Washington Post's Beirut bureau chief said.

There's been no word on possible injuries or casualties.

Iran state TV said its military has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at the base, according to the Associated Press. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran had vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran's top military general in an airstrike.

Just hours before the attack, President Donald Trump seemed to back away from an earlier threat that Iranian cultural sites could be attacked by the U.S. if Iran retaliated for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In 2018 President Trump made a surprise visit to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq along with First Lady Melania Trump. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made another surprise visit to the airbase later in November of last year.

First lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump stand together on stage during a hangar rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP