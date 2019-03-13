Yep, Facebook is still down for many people, almost eight hours after problems began popping up and users started reporting issues online.

People have been reporting problems since a little before noon Eastern, according to downdetector.com.

Earlier in the day, users were reporting that just certain pages wouldn't load, and they had been getting a message from Facebook that the site would be back soon.

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," the message read.

But hours later and folks are still having problems on the social media site and its family of apps, including Instagram.

The company has been keeping quiet about Wednesday's issues, except for two tweets on its official Twitter account.

Facebook said around 2 p.m. Eastern that it was "working to resolve the issue," then followed-up an hour later to confirm the issue "is not related to a DDoS attack."

But beyond that, no word on what's going on. It's believed to be one of Facebook's longest-ever outages.

Facebook

A link in the error message users saw earlier in the day took users to the Facebook Help Center. The post explains that Facebook is making improvements to the database that the account is stored on, but user's account won't be affected.

The post also clarifies that Facebook doesn't do site maintenance for all accounts at the same time, so some users will be able to access the site while others can't.

Personal accounts and Facebook pages seem to be equally affected by the supposed maintenance. Users have reported that they can't comment on posts by pages whose accounts are undergoing maintenance.

Users have also reported that they are unable to log into their Instagram accounts. With both apps down, many users are going to Twitter to express their frustration.