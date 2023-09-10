Chesterfield family terrified with daughter stuck in Israel

"I'm not going to lie, yes it's nerve-racking. It's a nightmare over there," confesses Earlene.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — In the midst of Israel's ongoing crisis, Lyndon and Earlene Anderson share their heart-wrenching journey of love, separation, and a fervent hope for their daughter's safety.

These words resonate with countless families as they navigate the unrelenting fear that has gripped Israel. For the Andersons, the ordeal is personal as their daughter, Morgan, sends them harrowing videos from a war-torn nation, vividly illustrating her perilous journey.

Morgan and her fiancé, Jake, embarked on a journey to Israel just a week ago. What was meant to be a romantic getaway turned into a test of their love and resilience as they celebrated their engagement in Forest Park.

"They got engaged last Wednesday in front of the Jewel Box," Earlene said.

Morgan's spiritual journey led her to embrace Judaism, a path she pursued after graduating from Westminster Christian Academy and Webster University.

"She fell in love with the religion. It was her idea. It worked for her," reflected Earlene.

However, amidst the turmoil, Morgan now faces this ordeal alone, as Jake, a reservist with the Israel Defense Forces, answers the call of duty, leaving her to navigate the uncertainty in a foreign land.

"It was hard for her at first, but there is this intense need to protect the homeland. Israel is just a tiny little country the size of Rhode Island in the middle of a massive Middle East," explained Earlene.

"It's nerve-racking because I would just like to go over there and get her out," added Lyndon.

Morgan's ultimate goal is to find a safe way out of Israel, while her parents, Lyndon and Earlene, hold on to hope and desperately seek assistance from elected officials.