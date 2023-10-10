St. Louis Jewish community on nationwide 'heightened alert' amid Israel-Hamas war

"Right now, there is no credible threat related to our community," Asst. Special Agent in Charge Greg Heeb with the FBI said.

ST. LOUIS — After Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants Saturday, the Jewish community in the United States has been on heightened alert, according to the Anti-Defamation League. And so has the FBI division in St. Louis.

"The important thing to know right now is there is really no credible threat to our community," Greg Heeb, Asst. Special Agent in Charge with the FBI in St. Louis said.

The league reports that "during the two weeks of military conflict between Israel and Hamas in May of 2021, anti-semitic incidents in the U.S. increased by 75% compared to the two weeks before the fighting" broke out.

The FBI is aware of these statistics as the deadly war in the Middle East rages on.

"Our federal partners, state and local partners we're obviously monitoring the situation very closely. If that changes, we will certainly communicate that information as soon as we get it," Heeb said.

Currently, St. Louis police are still investigating a report of anti-semitic graffiti found on a sidewalk, a truck and a sign at Christy Park in South City on Monday.

"We are aware of that incident. If there's something out of the ordinary to you, your community, your business, your neighborhood, we ask that you call us at 1-800-CALL FBI," Heeb added.