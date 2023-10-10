'I want to come home' | Metro East daughter works to bring parents home after being stuck in Israel

Both want to flee, but flights continue to be canceled.

GODFREY, Ill. — A daughter's desperation has turned into determination.

Jenni Rowe Beck's phone is a lifeline now, as her parents are stranded in Israel.

The Godfrey couple, Danny and Carmen Rowe, went on a spiritual journey with multiple church groups on Friday, ready to embark on a 10-day vacation.

In just hours of arriving, the war changed everything including the state of the country and their lives.

"I want to come home," Carmen said.

"We are trying everything we can," Jenni said to her mom in a call on Tuesday.

Danny and Carmen Rowe are documenting the destruction in Tel Aviv by posting videos of explosions in the distance.

Right now, the duo is with 14 others, including four with their congregation, Gospel Tabernacle.

"They've been on this trip before and they've enjoyed it so much they wanted to do it again. They are very spiritual people so they enjoy it so much," Jenni said.

It was meant to be another memory added to their years of moments.

"They travel as often as they can. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary," Jenni said.

This time is far from unforgettable. It's another hurdle in their intertwined life.

"My mom has had eight back surgeries and my dad takes great care of her, so I'm sure he's right by her side," she said.

Jenni's parents have told them of the horrors and their fear.

"When the air raids go off, my heart rate starts pounding and I want to run," Carmen said on the phone.

They've bunkered down multiple times.

"This morning, the sirens were happening and the taxi driver made them get cover under someone's front porch. My mom can’t do that, she is not able body to do that," Jenni said.

Both want to flee, but flights continue cancelling. Carmen said they've been searching all day for a way out.

"I'm just afraid as things escalate, they may not get out of there for weeks. Every time they call the U.S. Embassy, they get a list of things to watch out for or be careful for. I want direction, I want them to say here's what we are doing for you," she said.

While their love for each other brings comfort, the love from above also soothes their uncertainty.

"My mother has said several times, God knows where we are, we are with God's people. I believe God knows where they are and I have faith that God will bring them home but I would like for him to do it very quickly," Jenni said.