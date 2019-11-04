YEHUD, Israel — The first privately funded spacecraft to journey to the moon is set to land on the lunar surface Thursday.

After traveling over 5.5 million kilometers around the Earth and drawing ever closer to the moon, the spacecraft swung into the moon's elliptical orbit on April 4. It's expected to land between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The lander, dubbed "Beresheet," Hebrew for "Genesis," or "In the Beginning," is among the smallest spacecrafts in history to have entered the moon's orbit.

Beresheet traced smaller and smaller loops around the moon over the past week before attempting to land.

"There is a significant chance we have a crash landing," said Opher Doron, space division general manager at Israel Aerospace Industries last week. "It's very dangerous, and it's difficult to predict we'll succeed."

Unlike giant, powerful NASA rockets that hurtle directly toward moon, the humble four-legged landing craft, barely the size of a washing machine, has embarked on a risky and roundabout route.

The $100 million mission couldn't afford its own rocket, so Beresheet hitched a ride on the SpaceX Falcon rocket, launched from Florida in February.

In total, the spacecraft will traverse 6.5 million kilometers (about 4 million miles), among the longest distances ever traveled to the moon.

If all goes according to plan, Beresheet will land on a plain of solidified lava, known as the Sea of Serenity. It will spend a couple days on the moon's surface, measuring the magnetic field at the landing site, and send back data and pictures.

A successful mission would make Israel the fourth country to pull off a moon landing, after Russia, the U.S. and China.