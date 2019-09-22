ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Northeast High School football captain Jacquez Welch is on life support after a hit during a game Friday night, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The newspaper reports Welch was hit while playing against Osceola. After the hit, he did not get up from the field.
Paramedics took Welch to Bayfront Health, where doctors there found he had severe bleeding on the brain from a pre-existing condition, Northeast coach Jeremy Frioud told the Times.
"Jacquez is such an incredible kid,” Frioud said. “He does everything right. Everyone is praying for him. He needs a miracle."
Welch reportedly picked up his first college football offer from Concordia University.
