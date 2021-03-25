Actress Jessica Walter dead at 80

The longtime actress was known for her role as Lucille Bluth, the matriarch of the family, on the sitcom "Arrested Development."

Actress Jessica Walter is dead at the age of 80. Walter died in her sleep at her home in New York Wednesday evening, according to multiple news outlets.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," her daughter, Brook Bowman, said in a statement to news outlets including Deadline. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

The longtime actress was known for her role as Lucille Bluth, the matriarch of the family, on the sitcom "Arrested Development." A role that earned her an Emmy nomination. Earlier in her career, Walter was able to secure an Emmy Award for her role as the title character in the series "Amy Prentiss."

Growing up in New York City, Walter started her career on Broadway before moving to television in the 1960s. Her first major film role came in 1971 when she played Evelyn Draper in Clint Eastwood's "Play Misty for Me." The role led to one of her two Golden Globe nominations.

Walter also voiced Malory Archer on the animated series "Archer."