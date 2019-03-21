At 94 years and 172 days, Jimmy Carter is now the oldest living former president in U.S. history.

On Thursday, he surpassed former president George H.W. Bush, who died in November at 94 years and 171 days, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Our first president, George Washington, lived to be 67, but only a handful of other presidents have lived into their 90s.

The Carter Center in Atlanta issued this statement to AJC:

"We are the Carter Center sure are rooting for him and are grateful for his long life of service that has benefited millions of the world's poorest people."

James Earle Carter Jr. was born in Plains, Ga., on Oct. 1, 1924. He and his wife, Rosalynn, are both natives of Plains and would go on to have four children.

Carter had a career in the U.S. Navy until his father died in 1953. He then came home to rebuild his family's struggling peanut farm.

Carter took office at age 52. He served as the country's 39th president from 1977 to 1981.

His presidential legacy includes his work to combat economic woes of inflation and unemployment. By the end of his four years in office, he claimed an increase of nearly 8 million jobs.

In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to "find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

