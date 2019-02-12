AMERICUS, Ga. — President Jimmy Carter had to be hospitalized, again, for treatment over the weekend.

The Carter Center confirmed that the former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia to treat a urinary tract infection.

The Center added that he "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon."

The 95-year-old president was just released from the hospital last week - the day before Thanksgiving - after undergoing unexpected surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma. The surgery took place on Nov. 11.

In addition to the hospitalization, the Maranatha Baptist Church website added that President Carter will not teach Sunday School on Dec. 8 or the 22.

RELATED: Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

This recent health development comes after the former president suffered several recent falls.

Last month, Carter fell in his home and suffered a minor pelvic fracture. For that injury, The Carter Center said he was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was later released.

RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter teaches first Sunday School lesson after fall on life after death

In another incident before that injury, also in October, the former president fell, leaving him with a black eye and 14 stitches. However, that didn't slow him down. The next day, Carter and his wife were in Nashville leading hundreds of volunteers in a Habitat for Humanity build.

Prior to that, in May, Carter had surgery for another broken hip. A spokesperson said he was leaving his home in Plains, Georgia, to go turkey hunting when he fell.

Jimmy Carter through the years Nov. 9, 2012 Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter shakes the hands of eager schoolchildren during his historic trip to Cuba in May 2002 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony, Oslo City Hall, Dec. 10, 2002. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 85th birthday and the grand reopening of the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum on Oct. 1, 2009. The museum underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation that included adding a large section devoted to his post-presidency. On Sept. 10, 2013, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter participates in an online video discussion about challenges facing global health. President-elect Jimmy Carter with his family during the celebration in Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 3, 1976, following his victory against incumbent, President Gerald Ford. (AP Photo) From left, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center, Monday, March 21, 2011, in Washington, before the "All Together Now - A Celebration of Service" performance in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, Mrs. Rosalynn Carter, second from left, Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and Mrs. Joan Mondale, right, acknowledge applause while attending one of seven inaugural parties, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. At right is an unidentified Mondale son. (AP Photo) Former President Jimmy Carter gets a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during reopening ceremony for the newly designed Carter Presidential Library Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009 in Atlanta. Carter is also celebrating his 85th birthday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (EBC) hosted President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and members of the Carter family during its last Sunday morning worship service of the year. The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (EBC) hosted President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and members of the Carter family during its last Sunday morning worship service of the year.

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES

Texts, rapper connection among details revealed in college athletes' alleged involvement in violent robbery

Teen couple found dead inside family member's parked car on Thanksgiving day

AP Source: Georgia governor has made pick for US Senate