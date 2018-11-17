Former Vice President Joe Biden's family just got a bit bigger.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted an approximately 10-month-old dog from the Delaware Humane Association, the association said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The Bidens started fostering the dog, named Major, in March. Major was one of six puppies who were brought to DHA by their previous owners after the puppies got sick, said Kerry Bruni, DHA's Director of Animal Care, in an email.

Apparently, the Bidens' daughter Ashley saw a photo of the puppies shared by DHA and showed her dad. He called the next day to ask about fostering one of them, Bruni said.

The Bidens fell in love with Major, and they made the adoption official on Saturday. The other five puppies were also placed in loving homes, said DHA's Executive Director Patrick Carroll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden walks out of Delware Humane Association with his newly-adopted dog Major.

Steph Gomez / Delaware Humane Association

“Today is Major’s luck day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!” said the DHA in its Facebook post.

In photos shared by the DHA, Biden smiled with staff members and walked Major out of the shelter on a leash.

Former President Joe Biden poses for photos with staff members at the Delaware Humane Association.

Steph Gomez / Delaware Humane Association

As he walked out of the shelter, Biden told a staff member in a video, “Thank you very much.” She shouted back, “Thank you. Bye Major!”

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” said the Bidens in a statement.

The family has another dog named Champ.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA