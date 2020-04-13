Actor John Krasinski's "Some Good News" YouTube show brought a major boost to health care workers Sunday.

Krasinski and retired Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz teamed up for Sunday's episode to honor health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Office" actor said when AT&T found out about the theme of the episode, it reached out and asked how it could help. Krasinski asked if the company could cover the cell phone bills for doctors and nurses across the U.S for a month. AT&T said it could provide three months.

Health care workers using FirstNet, a wireless network for first responders, will get a 3-month service credit. New subscribers are also eligible for the same credit.

"The work we do is critical to millions of people and companies around the world, and we’re committed to being there when our customers, employees and first responders need us most during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement.

RELATED: John Krasinski's 'Some Good News': Big Papi's big gift for hospital workers

RELATED: John Krasinski launches 'Some Good News' newscast during pandemic

Krasinski and Ortiz also announced in the episode that workers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston would be getting free Red Sox tickets.

“I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you’re doing,” Ortiz said via video, before announcing that the team would donate four tickets to Beth Israel and its employees “for life.”

The donation was in response to a tweet from the hospital earlier this month showing a Beth Israel employee in scrubs and a face mask holding a sign expressing love for the Red Sox.

Also on the show, some hospital employees were brought to Fenway Park in “the most sanitized Duck Boat in America” where they were thanked via video by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker and first lady Lauren Baker, and members of the team.

The hospital workers then threw out a ceremonial first pitch for the yet-to-start 2020 season.

“You are so our heroes, and the most wonderful, lovable people,” said Krasinski, a former star on “The Office” who grew up in the Boston suburb of Newton.