Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both legal teams at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning after arguments starting getting personal.

The comments came after heated arguments by Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler representing the House, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and attoney Jay Sekulow representing the president. They were presenting arguments on a proposed amendment to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.

"I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body," Roberts said. "One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.

"I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are," he added.

The amendment to subpoena Bolton was tabled along party lines, 53-47. The vote count was the same for eight other amendments that Democrats submitted through the course of the day. One amendment was voted down 52-48.

Roberts' admonishment and the vote came just before 1 a.m. EST Wednesday.