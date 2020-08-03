WASHINGTON — Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Democratic presidential candidate, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.

In a tweet, Harris said that "with great enthusiasm" she backs Biden as the next President of the United States. She said he has served the United States with dignity, and she will do everything in her power to help elect him.

She dropped out of the running at the beginning of December. She told supporters her campaign “simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue.”

"One of the things that we need now is a leader who really does care about the people and therefore unify the people," Harris said in her statement backing Biden. "And I believe Joe can do that. I am supporting Joe because I believe that he lives his life with great dignity."

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday morning:

"Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg recently endorsed Biden after ending their Democratic presidential campaigns before Super Tuesday.

Harris announced she was running for president on January 21, 2019, on ABC's "Good Morning America." She was one of the most high-profile Democrats to join what was expected to be a crowded field.