Katy Perry is taking a hiatus from her music career to focus on other things in her life, including her whirlwind romance with Orlando Bloom, her mental health and her own shoe line.

"My boyfriend (Bloom) is a great anchor," she said during an interview with Footwear News, published Monday. "For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I’m being cuckoo."

Perry and Bloom made their red carpet debut at the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in late September after initially being reluctant to confirm their on-again, off-again relationship earlier this year.

The "Witness" pop star said some much needed time away from music will help her focus on her mental health after spending the last year working on "my spiritual and emotional side."

"I’ve been on the road for, like, 10 years, so I’m just going to chill. I’m not going to go straight into making another record," she said. "I’ve been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded."

Perry is also devoting her artistic attention to her shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, which she describes as "full of personality" and "affordable."

“I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels, just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet," she said, comparing designing footwear to singing. "Music in a way is the same thing. Hopefully, people talk about the songs.”

