Zoo Knoxville has confirmed all of its tigers are accounted for.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A BOLO alert has been issued for a tiger spotted Wednesday night by a Knox County deputy, according to KCSO.

The sheriff's office said the deputy spotted a tiger in the Forks of the River Industrial Park. As of early Thursday, there have been no other sightings of the tiger, according to KCSO.

KCSO said multiple agencies, including TWRA and KPD’s Animal Control Unit, are working to find the tiger. Officials said they're also working with Tiger Haven, a nonprofit providing a sanctuary for big cats in Roane County.

KCSO said TWRA is taking the lead on the search.

