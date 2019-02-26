Japanese TV footage has shown North Korean leader Kim Jong Un taking a pre-dawn smoke break at a train station in China hours before his arrival in Vietnam for his summit with President Donald Trump.

The video broadcast by TBS on Tuesday shows Kim taking a drag on a cigarette and talking with North Korean officials at China's Nanning rail station. A woman who appears to be his sister Kim Yo Jong is seen holding a crystal ashtray.

Kim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after an almost 70-hour train ride that cut through southern China. Kim is frequently seen with a cigarette in his hands.

North Korean TV even showed him casually smoking in front of one of his liquid-fuel ICBMs in 2017.

People later lined the streets to greet Kim as his limousine rolled up to the hotel in Vietnam's capital where he's staying for his second summit with President Donald Trump.